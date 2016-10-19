Concerns over A49 road markings at accident site where Frodsham biker was killed

A WARNING about poor road markings on a stretch of the A49 has been raised by a coroner after the death of a motorcyclist.

Assistant coroner for Cheshire, Alan Moore, has said that he will send a report to the highways authorities about worn and “indistinct” road markings on the A49 in Tarporley after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident there.

Philip Evanson, 55, of Hillside Road, Frodsham, was killed when his Honda motorcycle collided with a Fiat 500 on the A49 at its junction with Tarporley Road on May 27.

At his inquest, at Chester Magistrates Court, the coroner concluded the retired electrician had died from multiple injuries at the scene after the collision at 9.30pm.

The driver of the Fiat 500, Gerald Rosser, told the inquest he had noticed a motorcyclist overtake a car behind him on a section of dual carriageway going up a large hill on the A49 towards Tarporley.

At the top of the hill the road goes back into a single carriageway and then there is a right hand turn, near to a McDonald’s Hotel, which Mr Rosser was taking.

Mr Rosser said that as he was turning “all hell broke loose” and an air bag went off in his car. Mr Evanson’s motorcycle had collided with the driver’s side door of the Fiat 500 and he was flung over the car before getting trapped underneath.

Mr Rosser said that the next thing he remembered was the car stopping on the grass verge and telling his girlfriend to call an ambulance. He said that the motorbike was lying in trees in front of the car and Mr Evanson was lying behind the vehicle badly injured.

He said: “A lady turned up and started doing first aid. It was terrible. I wish I wasn’t there.”

A toxicologist report said that Mr Evanson was not under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs and a vehicle examiner said that both the Honda and Fiat had been properly maintained.

PC Steve Binns, a Cheshire Police crash investigator, told the court that the signs saying there was a right turn coming up were there but the markings on the road had been “worn” and were “indistinct”.

He said that he had written to the highways authorities to recommend that they are repainted but had not received a response.

PC Binns said it was possible that Mr Evanson had thought the area to turn right was a section of dual carriageway and he had gone to overtake the Fiat.

He said skid marks leading up to the collision point showed that Mr Evanson had tried to avoid the collision, which happened in the opposite side of the dual carriageway. He said that he was travelling between 41-60mph at the time of the collision.

PC Binns said: “It is possible that Mr Evanson mistook the designated right turn lane as a second lane similar to the one he had just been travelling on.”

The coroner, Alan Moore, concluded Mr Evanson had died as a result of a road traffic collision and called it a “tragic accident”.

He said it was “likely” that Mr Evanson was carrying out an overtaking manoeuvre at the time of the collision.

He added: “I have heard evidence about the road markings. The white lines were worn and indistinct, and the right turn arrows. I will issue a report as there may be future deaths if something is not done.”