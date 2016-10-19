Ellesmere Port pet owner's relief as dog find her missing cat in woodland

WHEN Twinkie the cat went missing, his frantic owner knocked on dozens of neighbours’ doors in a bid to find her beloved pet.

Rosemary Rebo, 69, of Rivacre Brow, Ellesmere Port, said she was overwhelmed by the kindness of people, who comforted her and invited her inside for cups of tea.

Many helped her search back gardens and sheds – and their perseverance was eventually rewarded when poor Twinkie was spotted shivering 35 feet up a tree 10 days later.

The happy conclusion to the story would show cats and dogs can be friends, rather than old enemies.

It was Mrs Rebo’s trusty canine friend Honey, an Afghan hound, who got a whiff of the cat’s scent and led her off the beaten track and into woodland to find the missing moggy.

Now the trio are reunited, an emotional Mrs Rebo said she wanted to thank all of her neighbours for their support and tremendous community spirit.

“I’ve lived all over the world and have never experienced kindness and compassion like this,” said the author and alternative therapist, who has lived in Ellesmere Port for six years.

“I’ve made so many friends out of this, it’s overwhelming. People were hugging me, inviting me in and one lady even lit a candle and was praying for my cat.”

She added: “Twinkie is painfully thin, weak, dehydrated and very traumatised. He wakes in the night with what appear to be nightmares, crying like a kitten.

“He needs to be held a lot; I’m just so glad he’s back.”

Twinkie went missing on Friday, September 23, and wasn’t found until Monday, October 3.

Mrs Rebo put out appeals on social media, spoke to local vets and posted flyers around the neighbourhood.

She said she had spoken to dozens of people over the 10 days, many of whom helped look for Twinkie, but it wasn’t

until a chance walk through nearby woods that Honey’s nose saved the day.

“She pulled me into the wood, which was very out of character,” Mrs Rebo said. “She then stood in a poised position like a hunting dog finding a bird.”

Mrs Rebo called out to her cat and was overjoyed to hear Twinkie mewing back at her. She phoned her son, Chris, who raced over to help with a neighbour.

The man was boosted up on Chris’s shoulder and just managed to reach the terrified feline, who was clambering gingerly down some vines towards his rescuers.

“He stretched as far as he could and managed to grab Twinkie before he fell,” Mrs Rebo said.

“Had he fallen he would probably have died, he was so frail.”