Chester Cathedral to boosts its green credentials by running permaculture course

Chester Cathedral is set to boost its green credentials by running an accredited course on permaculture.

Starting this month, the course includes elements of both theory and practice and is intended to provide the knowledge and tools to live and work with nature in a harmonious and restorative way.

Permaculture is a design system based on the observation of natural systems and is the application of the principles of ecology to create sustainable outcomes.

The course will be led by Steve Jones from the permaculture design partnership Sector39 and will run from October 2016 until March 2017.

It will begin with a two-day field trip visiting key permaculture projects across North Wales and will culminate in the production of a real life permaculture design.

The course is the brainchild of the cathedral’s resident contemporary performance artist and theologian Claire Henderson Davis.

She said: “Permaculture is a hot topic at the moment and will be of interest to lots of different types of people as it is linked to issues around food, energy, waste, soil, water, housing, local economies, people and enterprise.

“We are delighted to be able to offer such an interesting course and can’t wait to hear other people’s ideas on the subject.

“We are advising anyone who is interested to book early as places are limited and selling fast!”