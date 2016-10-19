Chester man Nicholas Crawshaw cleared of raping eight women after re-trial

A Chester man accused of the rape and sexual assault of eight different women in a two year period has been cleared of all charges against him.

Nicholas Crawshaw, of West Street, Hoole was found not guilty on six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two assaults by penetration by a jury at Warrington Crown Court.

The jury, of seven women and five men, took four hours and seven minutes to unanimously clear him of the charges.

The case was the second time Crawshaw, 23, had been tried for mulitple counts of rape after a jury were unable to reach a verdict at his first trial in February.

In that trial he was cleared by the jury of six counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration against two women, but the jury couldn’t decide on four counts of rape, two sexual assaults and two counts of assault by penetration.

Crawshaw was also cleared of another rape charge in 2015.

He maintained throughout both trials that many of the complaints against him were invented and were “rumours” from school.

Some of the complainants knew each other and Crawshaw said they were accusing him of things he hadn’t done to support each other.

In his trial he complained that the police did not investigate his side of the story properly and said they would “charge him anyway” no matter what he said and he got “fed up of wasting my breath”.

Crawshaw admitted to having sex with two of the complainants but said that both encounters were “consensual”.

He admitted in the trial he had been “heartless” to some women, but said he meant he had slept with women and their friends and not been concerned about whether it would upset them. He always denied being forceful with a woman.

When the verdicts were read Crawshaw burst into tears and his mother fell to her knees, sobbing and thanking the jury.