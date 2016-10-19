Colourful Diwali festival to wow crowds in Chester at the end of the month

The colourful festival of Diwali parade will return to Chester city centre at the end of the month.

The Sanjhi Indian Association, celebrate the Hindu festival of lights each year in Chester supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The colourful parade leaves the Town Hall Square at 12pm on Saturday, October 29, making its way to Eastgate Street for a display of traditional Indian dancing at 12.30pm.

Free workshops including Rangoli Diwali art cards, Diya Indian candles, Henna hand painting and Indian face painting takes place from 2-3pm at the Unity Centre in Cuppin Street where there will also be Indian food available from £3.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Angela Claydon said: “There will be a sea of colour when the Diwali Festival returns to Chester.

“The music, dancing and colour is guaranteed to brighten the day.

“The festival continues to grows each year, I’d like to welcome the Preston Band Baja UK, Sai Mayur dance and Namaste India dance and also thank the Sanjhi volunteers, RK Sweets and the Cheshire, Halton and Warrington Race and Equality Centre for their continuing support. “It’s great fun for all the family to enjoy and I would encourage everyone to join me to welcome the Festival of Diwali Parade in Chester.”

Sarika Kaushik, chairman of Sanjhi Indian Association, added: “Diwali is truly an Indian festival that cuts across religions and different beliefs.

“Diwali is an international festival celebrated across the world. The parade is now a well-established annual event in Chester.

“Our dancers have been rehearsing for many months and love to see the amazing response of the audience.”