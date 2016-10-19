New boss appointed to manage merged West Cheshire and South Cheshire colleges

A BOSS has been appointed to manage two colleges which are set to merge in January next year.

Jasbir Dhesi, the current principal and chief executive of South Cheshire College, will take the reins when it joins forces with West Cheshire College.

The proposed merger was announced in July following a review of further education (FE) provision across Cheshire and Warrington.

The merger will be a phased approach starting with the merger of South Cheshire College and West Cheshire College by January 2017 (phase one), followed by Mid Cheshire College by August 2017 and Warrington Collegiate by January 2018 (phase two).

It is proposed the new name of the four combined colleges will be The Cheshire College.

Dhesi, who is said to have a 'proven track record of outstanding management and leadership', was appointed after a rigorous interview and selection process with the appointment panel of the Merger Steering Group, including an external advisor.

He said: “I am delighted to take on the position of principal and chief executive designate for the proposed new college.

“We have just completed our public consultation on the merger and initial feedback indicates overwhelming support for our proposals. This is both an exciting and important time as we continue to develop our plans to ensure we deliver high quality training and learning for students, the community and employers.”

Having worked in further education since graduating from university, Dhesi has been in his role at South Cheshire College, based in Crewe, since January 2014.

His experience has included a variety of senior management positions since 1996 including vice principal and later principal at Yale College in Wrexham.

A public consultation on phase one of the merger took place between September 1 and October 1 to gather views and opinions on the proposed new FE College, as well as the proposed change of name.

A summary of the consultation and its outcome will be published within two months after the end of the consultation period.

Education chiefs say the aim of the merger is to make a more “financially robust” organisation “delivering high quality education and skills training for learners and employers”.

With more than 2,800 students on its books, West Cheshire College – based across Ellesmere Port and Chester – is one of the largest FE establishments in the region.

But it has suffered a number of setbacks with funding cuts of more than £3 million leading to a reduction in expenditure by £5m.

Ofsted inspectors also delivered a devastating blow last year by grading the college as “inadequate”, with subsequent check-ups revealing only “reasonable progress” has been made to address issues.

An inspection in September last year found there was a lack of study support for students, that teachers expectations of students were not high enough, and that there was “insufficient rigour” in the monitoring of under performing areas.