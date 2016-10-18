Nicholas Crawshaw rape trial jury retire to consider verdict

THE jury have retired to consider their verdicts on a man who is accused of raping eight different women.

Nicolas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street, Hoole, is accused of six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two counts of assault by penetration against eight different women between 2010 and 2012.

The case, which is a retrial after the original jury failed to reach verdicts, is being heard at Warrington Crown Court.

Crawshaw denies raping or sexually assaulting any of the women and says that some of the allegations didn’t occur and the rest were consensual sexual encounters.