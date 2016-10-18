Gang of six jailed for prolific burglary spree across Chester and Ellesmere Port

A gang of six thieves has been jailed for a spree of burglaries that saw them steal expensive cars and other items worth more than £260,000.

The men admitted their part in an overall conspiracy that involved 42 burglaries between February and April this year, mostly across Chester, Ellesmere Port, North Wales and Merseyside.

Chester Crown Court heard on Monday the majority involved sneaking into people's homes in the dead of night to swipe car keys and items such as laptops and jewellery.

One victim, an orthopaedic surgeon from Littleton, was left so traumatised that numerous hospital operations had to be cancelled as he could not attend work.

Several of the gang scaled drainpipes and climbed through the bathroom window of his home while he, his wife and two teenage children were asleep on March 20 this year.

Michael Jones, 32, James Hartley, 31, Matthew Truman, 20, Mark Windham, 53, Matthew Wallace, 27, and Ryan Jameson, 23, were all later arrested and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle.

They left an incriminating trail, and the court heard that Jones and Hartley left a plastic glove with both their DNA plastered on it close to the scene where they torched a car following a police chase near Chester on February 24.

Several of the gang grinned and smirked as the long list of their previous convictions was read to the court.

Sentencing them, Judge Roger Dutton said: “You should understand that those people who go into other people’s houses, or play a part in a venture that includes going into people’s houses as trespassers, largely at night, when the occupants including their children are in bed, face the inevitability of substantial custodial sentences.”

Matthew Corbett-Jones, prosecuting, said the offences had left a profound mark on many of the victims.

He told the court: “A great number of these offences were committed at night while the occupants were asleep. They were terrified by what happened. It had a profound effect on a number of them.”

The judge added: “While there were no confrontations with the occupants, that was always the serious risk, and the risk of injury as a consequence.

“That is what makes burglaries in the home at night, when the occupants are in, so serious.

“The impact, I’m quite sure, on each of these householders has been profound.”

The judge said the main focus of the operation had been to locate and steal high value cars, such as the Volvo owned by the consultant, valued at around £65,000. Other cars stolen included several VW Passats and a BMW.

Car enthusiast Jones, of Sutton Way, Ellesmere Port, was said to have played a principle role in dealing with the stolen cars and ensuring they were fit to sell on.

His ‘right-hand man’ was his brother, Hartley, of no fixed address but from the Merseyside area.

Among the properties targeted was Bridge Community Farms, in Ellesmere Port, which helps the long-term unemployed. A generator and tools were stolen from the site.

Areas the gang operated in also included: Hoole in Chester; Eastham, Merseyside; Barrow; Bebbington; Saughall; Rhuddlan; Bagillt; and Capenhurst, where a quad bike was stolen. The gang also targeted sheds and outhouses, stealing tools and other equipment.

In mitigation, the court heard that the defendants – apart from Windham and Truman - had addiction problems and had resorted to crime to fuel their habit.

They had undertaken drug rehabilitation courses while in prison and were determined to lead honest lives for the sake of their families and children upon release. All expressed remorse.

Jameson, of Delamere Drive, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, was jailed for five years and four months. He also received a concurrent six month sentence for affray.

Truman, of Woodfields, Christleton, – a so called ‘third-strike’ burglar - was given four years, despite the prosecution accepting he was only directly involved in one of the burglaries.

He received concurrent sentences of six months for affray and eight months for a drugs offence.

Windham, of no fixed address, who suffers with chronic heart disease and diabetes, was jailed for three years and four months. He did not enter any homes but admitted his part in the overall conspiracy.

Wallace, of Moore Avenue, Rock Ferry, was sentenced to five years and four months .

Jones, another third-strike burglar, was handed a prison sentence of five years and four months, while Hartley, who previously battled prostate cancer, was given six years, which includes eight months for a class A drugs offence.

Following the sentence DS Graeme Carvell said: “This was a complex conspiracy to commit burglary investigation involving 42 offences across Cheshire, Merseyside, North Wales and London. It should not be underestimated how much these crimes can have a devastating impact on the victims and their families. We are very happy that justice has been served for them.”

l THE court heard stolen property worth £131,683 was recovered, meaning there was a total loss of £136,214. A Proceeds of Crime hearing will take place at a later date to discuss the recovery of criminal assets.