Saltney children's playground fire leads to anger from the community

TOWN leaders and residents have reacted with anger after a fire was started in a playground.

Pictures were posted on social media by resident Vickie March, who walked past the Park Avenue play area in Saltney on Sunday morning to see a fire which had been lit underneath the children’s climbing equipment.

The fire was small and neither North Wales nor Cheshire firefighters were sent to the scene. However the incident is the latest in a series of deliberate fires in Saltney.

In recent weeks the football club and the community centre have both been the target of what appear to be deliberately started fires and town councillor Shelly Streeter said she had been in contact with Saltney PCSO Dan Hughes about the issue.

Cllr Streeter said: “I’ve been in constant touch with Dan Hughes about it (on Monday) and he’s going to review the CCTV.

“It was early to mid morning, about 11am, in broad daylight.

“I do not know how long it will take to get the piece of equipment repaired – it may have to be decommissioned – but it will be assessed.

“We want to make sure it’s safe for the kids to use.”

Cllr Streeter added: “I do not think it’s kids from Saltney and I would like to stress that kids from around here are fantastic on the whole.”

Cllr Veronica Gay, of Saltney Town Council and Flintshire Council, condemned the actions of those starting the fires.

She said: “As I have said before, I just cannot understand the mentality of those doing it.

“Is it somebody needing help? What is it?

“The damage that they could cause to people and buildings is just frightening.”

Cllr Gay has called for increased security in areas such as the community centre, the Rec and the football club following the incidents, adding an appeal for witnesses to the incident at the park in the hope of catching those who are starting the fires.

She added: “The football club is being consistently vandalised and when you have people there giving up their voluntary time to support the youth of Saltney, doing it out of their own free will, it must be so disheartening. For what end?

“The other side of me wonders if they are crying out for help.

“Somebody, somewhere, must know something.

“One way or another, just come forward an give us some kind of clue.”