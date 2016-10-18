Hoole shortlisted for prestigious Great British High Street award

A HIP and happening Chester suburb has been shortlisted for a prestigious Great British High Street gong.

Organisers behind Hoole's bid are over the moon – and are now calling on people to vote every day to ensure victory in the Local Centre category of the awards.

After winning 'Best Newcomer' in last year's competition, Hoole has its sights set on an even bigger win this year, but must see off competition from two other contenders.

Sue Mason, the chair of Notting Hoole, the team behind the entry, said: 'We won £5,000 for the community last year, and it is fantastic to have so much support from the local residents and businesses this year too.

'It's already an exciting time for Hoole after the massive success of the Autumn Street Festival and the run up to the Christmas Lights Switch On event, and this is the icing on the cake.'

Linda Hobbs, self-confessed Hoolster and Secretary of Notting Hoole, added: 'It's fantastic news that we've been shortlisted but now the really hard work begins.

'We need the continued support of the community to vote every day on the Great British High Street Award website - remember Hoole needs you! Another win this year helps Hoole survive the endemic decline of the traditional High Street and protects the area we all love.'

News that the Hoole bid has been shortlisted has been met with delight by fellow organisers and community leaders.

Chris Matheson, MP for Chester, said: 'It is great news that Hoole has been shortlisted again for the Great British High Street Awards, it is only as much as they deserve.

'Having won a surprise special award last year - celebrated with just a couple of glasses of House of Commons champagne - they have not say on their laurels but learned from the process, carried on upwards with heir boundless energy and creativity, and have even started exporting their experience.

'After I was approached by a team from Handbridge wanting to organise similar local community-focused events, I introduced them to the women from Hoole who have been sharing what they have learned as we spread their success around Chester.

'This is a big deal for me, it is a big deal for Hoole and Chester but for the team running the Hoole bid you just know they'll take it all in their stride - and we will all have great fun as they do it!'

Local councillor Angie Chidley added: 'Exciting times at the moment in Hoole, there has been so much going on with the fabulous street festivals, fundraising and so many other community activities and we still have the Hoole Christmas Lights Switch On event to come.

'Even more exciting yet though is that we have been shortlisted for the Great British High Street Award for the second year running!

'If we go on to win this award, it will mean so much to all our brilliant independent traders and the residents who value having such a unique high street at the heart of the community.

'It's such an privilege to have a high street as vibrant as this and it really deserves all the support and recognition it can get, so everyone please keep eating, staying and shopping local and please vote Hoole for Best British High Street!'

Sam Jackson, Notting Hoole treasurer, said: 'Being shortlisted for the second year running in the GB High Street awards is a fantastic pat on the back, not just for the Notting Hoole Team, but for every business and resident and fan of Hoole who has helped us get this far. Onwards and upwards! Together we can do it!'

And Mark Williams, a Notting Hoole Volunteer, said: 'As Hoole has been short listed again I am immensely proud that Hoole is rightly recognised for the fabulous efforts of the community, traders & the hard working team of volunteers that believe in their high street.'

Vote for Hoole in the local centre category at http://thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/

To get involved email nottinghoole@outlook.com