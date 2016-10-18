Elderly man trapped on railway track at Chester station after falling between carriages

AN elderly man was taken to hospital after he fell between train carriages onto the railway track at Chester station.

At one point the passenger, said to be in his late 70s, was trapped but firefighters and paramedics managed to free him at around 10.20pm on Monday.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said the Countess of Chester Hospital was alerted that the man was being brought in, but could not elaborate on his injuries or condition.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “Firefighters assisted ambulance crews in rescuing a man who had fallen between railway carriages onto the train tracks. The man was then handed into the care of the ambulance services.”