Ryan Lloyd determined to get Chester FC back on track after FA Cup exit

RYAN LLOYD is determined to help Chester get back on track after the misery of their exit from the FA Cup.

The Blues midfielder admitted he had been bitterly disappointed to be part of the 1-0 fourth qualifying round loss at Southport.

Lloyd, who is on loan from Port Vale, has contributed to a seven-game unbeaten league run without conceding a goal as Chester prepare for their next match at struggling York City this Saturday.

“We’ve got to get back to working hard in training this week and make sure we get back on track,” Lloyd said.

“All the lads were gutted about Saturday’s defeat, but we’ve just got to put it behind us, work hard in training, and make sure we do everything right to hopefully put in a good performance at York this weekend.

“It was disappointing to come away from Southport with a defeat and go out of the FA Cup, but we weren't really at it.

“We let ourselves down after being on a good run of results, but you are only as good as your last game and Saturday wasn't good enough.

“There was no difference in terms of how we prepared for the match, but Southport scored a lucky goal because the strike took a massive deflection and it would have finished goalless if that hadn’t gone in.

“But we’re still not doing too bad and we know that we can only get better and hopefully we will.

“Our end product wasn't good enough on Saturday from crosses and to be fair I didn’t think we put that much quality into the Southport penalty box.

“I felt like we tried to play the ball forward too often and it was hard for the strikers to be competing for 50-50 tackles all the time.

“The game was bypassing players like me in midfield areas and we couldn’t get close to their midfield and I don’t know whether that was down to the shape we were playing.

“I asked Luke (George) at half-time whether he was struggling and he said he felt exactly the same as me, but it was just one of those games.”

Centre-half Ryan Astles revealed his disappointment at conceding a goal and bowing out of the cup.

He said: “We had been on a great run before Saturday's cup match, but we didn’t turn up against Southport and the better side won.

“We put a lot of pressure on them in the second half, but we just couldn’t create the one chance we needed to breakthrough and score.

“Obviously everyone was gutted and disappointed, but we have got to put that all behind us and try and continue our good run of form in the league.

“Football can be very frustrating sometimes, but we didn’t really pass the ball as well as we should have and everyone is disappointed.

“It was a horrible way of conceding a goal, but I thought Sam (Hughes) was probably one of our better players against Southport.

“To be fair I didn’t think Southport created many chances, but at the same time I didn’t think we created many chances either.

“It’s been great to be part of our good run of results in the league and confidence is high in the squad.

“The cup defeat is obviously very disappointing, but we have got to let that go and put things right by getting back to winning ways and keeping clean sheets, and just make sure we push on.

“We aren’t going to go into this Saturday’s game against York taking anything for granted, but we will be doing everything we can to beat them.”