Ukip leadership candidate Steven Woolfe quits party following conference altercation furore

A LEADING Ukip MEP from Chester has announced his departure from the party, saying it is “ungovernable” without Nigel Farage at the helm.

Steven Woolfe, who has a home in Chester, was previously the favourite to take over the leadership of the party.

Yesterday evening he revealed he has left Ukip and has made a police complaint over an altercation with a fellow MEP in Strasbourg, which saw him hospitalised.

Mr Woolfe abandoned his bid to become leader of the party, claiming it was "ungovernable" without Nigel Farage leading it, and the European Union referendum cause to unite behind.

He stood by his claim that he had "received a blow" from Ukip MEP Mike Hookem during the fracas at a meeting in Strasbourg which caused the injuries leading to him requiring hospital treatment.

Mr Hookem has denied striking Mr Woolfe, and published photos of his hands in an effort to clear his name.

Mr Woolfe said he would continue sitting as North West MEP as an independent.

His announcement came after Ukip said its new leader would be announced on November 28.

Ukip leadership candidate Raheem Kassam said: “My good friend Steven Woolfe has been under a lot of pressure from people negatively campaigning against him inside the party and I sympathise with his feeling that he has been effectively pushed out.

"What some people have turned Ukip into is unacceptable, and it has led to a good, decent man having to withdraw from the leadership race and the party. They should hang their heads in shame.

“This, however, does not excuse Mr. Woolfe's conduct in the European Parliament, and while he is a close personal friend, I should have liked to see some form of internal disciplinary process but for the party to swiftly move forward, together.

“This has not happened, and it is yet another example of how the party needs a leader who will commit to uniting us, and fighting not amongst ourselves, but the forces of the continuity Remain campaign as well as being the only real opposition to the British government on a whole host of issues.

"I wish Steven the best for his future career, and I would urge him to consider, when he is ready, coming back to Ukip and taking a leading role in my campaign to Make Ukip Great Again.”