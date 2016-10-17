Elderly pedestrian struck by bus in Chester city centre

An elderly man has suffered a minor head injury after being struck by a bus in the city centre.

The incident happened at about 9.15am on Monday on Love Street.

The man was a pedestrian and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital after the collision.

Love Street was closed for a time while North West Ambulance Service moved the patient.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance said that a rapid response vehicle was dispatched to the scene followed by an ambulance.

It is understood that the patient’s condition is not life threatening.