Chester Racecourse in the running for three awards

Chester Racecourse is in the running for three prestigious awards.

It has been listed as a finalist in the operational excellence, owners’ experience and Racing Together Community and Corporate Social Responsibility categories at the Racecourse Association’s annual Showcase and Awards event.

The glitzy awards ceremony will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday, November 17.

There are 10 main awards in total, covering all aspects of racecourse operation, with the ultimate goal of celebrating and rewarding initiatives which enhance the customer experience.

Chester Racecourse chief executive, Richard Thomas, said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted as finalists in three categories at this year’s awards. The diversity of the categories demonstrates the amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes across every facet of the business and the teams should be proud of their achievements.”

Racecourse Association Chairman Maggie Carver said: “The RCA Showcase and Awards are one of the highlights of the year for racecourses and we have seen the number and standard of submissions increase yet again making 2016 another difficult one for our judging panel.

“It is an amazing achievement to be named as a finalist and inspiring to see such a wide range of racecourses on the lists.

“I am delighted for the team at Chester Racecourse and it is testament to the hard work they put in all year round. We are now looking forward to finding out who all the winners are at Doncaster on 17th November.”