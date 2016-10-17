Mum-of-five from Chester used her dog ‘as a weapon’ during row

A MUM-OF-FIVE from Chester used her dog ‘as a weapon’ by setting the animal on a friend during a drunken row, a court heard.

Rachel Williams, 34, avoided jail but the judge ruled that Staffordshire bull terrier CJ posed too great a risk to the public and must be destroyed.

West Cheshire Magistrates Court heard that the defendant had been arguing with Stacey Dirkin at her home in Aldford Road, Upton, when CJ came bounding out of the kitchen.

The dog ‘head-butted’ Miss Dirkin before sinking its teeth into her arm and leg at around 11pm on February 26 this year.

Williams, who works as a cleaner, denied the charge of owning a dangerously out-of-control dog causing injury but was convicted on Thursday. She was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, and must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

She was also ordered to pay £500 court costs, £198 for kennelling, compensation to Miss Dirkin of £500 and a witness tax of £115.

District Judge Michael Snow ordered that CJ be destroyed and banned the defendant from owning a dog for 10 years.

“The dog was completely out of control,” he said. “It didn’t even stop itself from attacking you.”

He added: “This was an extremely serious incident. You’ve used the dog as a weapon to attack Miss Dirkin.

“I have no doubt that someone who sets a dog on another person causing these injuries is not a fit and proper person to own a dog.”

The court heard that Miss Dirkin had been left with a black eye after CJ head-butted her, as well as injuries from the bites.

At one point she tried to restrain the dog by grabbing and twisting its collar, but Williams freed the animal which then began attacking both women.

A probation officer stated that although the defendant denies setting CJ on Miss Dirkin, she accepts the injuries were caused by the dog and that she should have been more responsible.

He said the pet had clearly become agitated by the raised voices and ‘atmosphere’ in the house at the time.

Hannah Horton, defending, urged the judge not to impose a sentence of immediate custody, for the sake of Williams’ five children.

“She is sorry that her dog caused these injuries,” she added. “Since the incident she [Williams] keeps a closer eye on CJ, especially when he’s near the children.

“She’s been a proactive owner since the incident.”

Miss Horton suggested the court could spare the dog by imposing a contingency destruction order, meaning it would never be left with children unsupervised and would be muzzled in public.

But the judge ruled the dog was too dangerous and must be destroyed.