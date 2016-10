Arrests of children in Cheshire falls by almost a third in five years

ARRESTS of children in Cheshire have fallen by almost a third in the last five years – thanks to the efforts of a national charity and the police.

The Howard League for Penal Reform has been spearheading a campaign to keep as many boys and girls as possible out of the criminal justice system.

Figures published by the charity reveal that during 2015 Cheshire Police made 1,292 arrests of boys and girls aged 17 and under, compared with 1,870 in 2010 – a reduction of 31 per cent.

However, Cheshire Police was also one of 13 forces in England and Wales who recorded a rise in the number of arrests of boys and girls between 2014 and 2015.

Nationwide, police made 102,666 arrests of boys and girls aged 17 and under during 2015 – a 58 per cent reduction in five years. Many forces have reviewed their arrest procedures and policies after the Howard League’s engagement with them.

Every police force in England and Wales made fewer child arrests in 2015 than in 2010. Thirty-four forces brought down their number of child arrests by more than half, including 10 who achieved reductions of more than 70 per cent.

The most successful force in the country was Humberside Police, which recorded a 77 per cent drop in the number of arrests.

There were 874 arrests of primary-age children (10- and 11-year-olds) in 2015, a reduction of 19 per cent from the previous year.

Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “I applaud the police for their success in reducing child arrests.

“The Howard League is proud to have played its part in a significant change to the policing and life chances of children.

“It is particularly gratifying that the reduction in child arrests matches exactly the reduction in custody for children, and it is no coincidence.

“We have stemmed the flow of children into the justice system and the consequential downward spiral into crime and custody.

“It is a little disappointing that 13 forces, including Cheshire Police, have not maintained the momentum in the last year. We are looking forward to working with them to address this challenge.”

The statistics have been published in a Howard League briefing, Child Arrests in England and Wales 2015, which shows how reducing the number of children entering the system has stemmed the flow of children into custody.

Between 2010 and 2015, the number of children in prison in England and Wales fell by 58 per cent – decreasing at the same rate as child arrests.

Arrests of girls are falling at a faster rate than arrests of boys. Police recorded a 63 per cent drop in girls’ arrests between 2010 and 2015, and the number of girls in prison decreased by the same proportion.

The briefing states that the welcome fall in arrests can be attributed to better use of resources to solve problems, the removal of national targets, improved staff training, and support from communities.