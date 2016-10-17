Chester anti-frackers take part in Lancashire protest

Campaigners against fracking in Chester travelled to Lancashire to support fellow protesters following the Government’s controversial decision to allow drilling in the county.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid gave the go-ahead for fracking for shale gas at the Preston New Road site near Blackpool.

Planning permission for the site had previously been refused by Lancashire County Council but Mr Javid overturned this in favour of the drilling company, Cuadrilla.

Upton councillor Matt Bryan, who has been a lead anti-fracking campaigner in Chester, was asked to accompany and support his constituents at a recent protest.

About 400 people turned out to protest against the Government’s decision.

Cllr Bryan said: “The planning application had been rejected by the county council, and the local community simply haven’t been listened to. People in Chester and in Upton in particular have expressed to me how this has given them little reason to trust in our political system when decisions made through the democratic process simply get reversed by the Tory Government if they don’t agree with them.”

Upton resident Helen Pugh, who also travelled to Lancashire, added: “Democracy died this week. What we have seen here is that the parish councils said no, the district council said no, and the county council said no, yet somebody in London said yes and none of the local views seem to matter.