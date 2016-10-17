Firefighters tackle huge tyre blaze in Chester

A stack of tyres went up in flames at a Chester farm causing thick, black smoke to billow into the sky.

The plume of smoke was visible for miles around as firefighters tackled the blaze at Huntington Hall Farm, off Aldford Road in Huntington at about 5pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used a hose reel jet to deal with a large quantity of tyres.”

Farmer John Allwood told the Leader yesterday that fortunately the fire had not spread.

“There was no damage caused by the fire,” he said.

Mr Allwood added that he had “no idea” how the blaze started and it was business as usual at the farm.