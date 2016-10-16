Jon McCarthy takes the blame for Chester FC's early FA Cup exit

JON McCARTHY pointed the finger of blame at himself for Chester's exit from the FA Cup.

And the Blues manager, pictured left, was ‘gutted’ for the 738 Chester supporters who had witnessed the 1-0 loss at Southport in the fourth qualifying round tie.

"I'll never have a go at my players because I'll look at me first because I'm the one that needs to get them in the right place and in the right frame of mind," McCarthy said.

"I thought I had everything covered so I'll look at things, but there will be a point when our level of performances drop off.

"The difference is that we still need to be doing the right things like we did in our a 1-0 win at North Ferriby United where we weren't outstanding but we were able to win the game.

"We just didn't have that bit of an edge to our game at Southport.

"I've got excellent support from the club's board and they'll recognise where we are at and what is in store long term.

"They know that the playing side of the football club is heading in the right direction, but we have to stop the rot as quickly as we can, pick up the next point, and try and move on.

"We'll try and put the disappointment of our FA Cup defeat behind us and make sure we are ready for our league match at York on Saturday.

"But that doesn't get away from the fact that we are still all gutted about going out and I really feel for our fans who supported us in good numbers at Southport and we thank them for that support.

"But we can still look at the league table and it looks healthy."

McCarthy, who signed former Wycombe goalkeeper Alex Lynch from Bala Town last week, revealed that it had been a blow to lose Elliott Durrell, who struggled with an illness.

"Elliott was struggling with an illness and having to substitute him was a big blow to us,” he said. "Elliott told me before the match that he was feeling bad, so he took a tablet and we agreed that he would start.

"But it was a blow to have to replace him after half an hour for Jordan (Chapell), but we never really got started properly.

"But even if Elliott had been right I think there were a lot of other players who were just off the bit of detail important to our work."

Southport boss Steve Burr, who steered Chester to the second round of the FA Cup two seasons ago, was delighted with victory.

He said: "Everybody wants to have a run in the FA Cup, but for us it was more important to win a game of football.

"I've slowly seen signs of us improving, but the game was very tight.

"I thought we broke well and could have done better with our chances, but Chester were similar at times when they put us under a bit of pressure in the last 10 or 15 minutes.

"But we coped with all that which was pleasing because when I first arrived we couldn't cope with any pressure.

"There was a bit of luck with our goal, but that's the luck you need from an FA Cup tie.

"I thought my players worked really hard and they have done that since I arrived and I'll be pleased to see a steady improvement, but the main thing is to see us getting away from the bottom of the league table and getting ourselves established in this division."