Brave Chester girl Erin Cross, 6, to undergo bone marrow transplant next month

A COURAGEOUS schoolgirl from Chester will undergo a potentially life-saving bone marrow transplant early next month.

Erin Cross, aged six, has just returned from Seattle Children's Hospital in the USA where she underwent pioneering treatment for her aggressive leukaemia.

Her disease must be in remission before she can have a transplant, and standard chemotherapy had started to prove ineffective.

But despite some serious side effects, including life-threatening seizures, the Car T Cell Therapy did the job and jubilant doctors declared Erin cancer-free.

Parents Ant and Sarah, of Upton, have now revealed Erin is due to undergo a bone marrow transplant at Manchester Children's Hospital in the first two weeks in November, before the leukaemia has chance to come back.

Sarah said: “Erin had her bloods done and everything is getting sorted for Manchester Children's Hospital. Erin's bone marrow transplant is due in the first two weeks of November so not much time to get over having the T Cell infusion. Onwards and upwards!”

The trio recently visited Aldey Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool where Erin was treated before she flew to Seattle in July.

Sarah added: “Great to catch up with everyone at Alder Hey even though we were extremely jet lagged! Sorry if we didn't make much sense!”

Erin's army of fans from Chester and beyond have raised more than £260,000 to pay for her treatment in America, as well as her ongoing care.

A Car T Cell trial opened at Great Ormond Steet Hospital in London but it was restricted to just one child a month, and time was of the essence for Erin, who was first diagnosed in 2012.

People have been writing hundreds of messages of encouragement on the All About Erin page on Facebook.

One woman summed up people's sentiments when she wrote: “Welcome home Cross family! Unbelievable what you have all been through in Seattle but how utterly amazing is the outcome! Keep going Erin!”