Chester's new £37 million Storyhouse earns flagship design award

CHESTER’S new £37 million Storyhouse cultural centre has received an award from the Royal Town Planning Institute.

The news comes as the former Odeon building, in which it is housed on Northgate Street, celebrates 80 years since it first opened its doors to the city's film fans.

Leaders behind the innovative complex say the Collaboration Award is the perfect birthday present for the Grade II listed building and the theatre project.

Anna Boxer, principal inspector of historic buildings and areas for Historic England North West, said: “The Chester Odeon project is an excellent example of what can be achieved when design and project teams work collaboratively with partners such as Historic England and other stakeholders.

“It’s the willingness to first invite to an early dialogue and then actively listen, understand and take on board each other’s different roles, views and ambitions which in the end produces a creative and constructive discussion.

“The end result is not a compromise but a scheme which balances a broad range of interests and in that creates success.”

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities at Cheshire West and Chester Council, added: “I’m delighted with this award. The judging panel noted the level of collaboration that underpinned the project from the outset, from the way the public consultation was conducted with local residents to the collaborative design process involving many different agencies, interest groups and stakeholders.”

The development is expected to “turbo charge” the city's economy with experts estimating it could generate up to £16m a year. Due to open in spring 2017, the centre will include an 800-seat theatre, library, café and cinema.

Shadow cabinet member at the council, Stuart Parker, added: “Congratulations to all of those whose years of work is about to be unveiled, the wait is nearly over and I’m sure residents and visitors will be as excited as I am about the cultural centre. This award is a perfect birthday present for the building.”

The award has been the result of the extensive consultation that has continued throughout the project, its leaders say.

Jade Barrett from Ginger wine bar and delicatessen, located over the road from the new theatre complex, summed up the project, saying: “Storyhouse is the best thing to happen to not just our city, but to our region, in as long as we can remember.

“Speaking as a local resident and as a local business owner, the Storyhouse team have blown us away with their commitment to engagement. We are so impressed and could not be more excited about the future.”

Alex Clifton, artistic director at Storyhouse, who is currently working on the opening programme, added: “We were nominated for both the Best Heritage Project and Best Collaboration and to then win the Collaboration award is a huge testament to the whole development team.”

Justin Williams, operations manager at Kier Construction, which is behind the building of the centre, said: “Kier is proud to have played a part in such a collaborative planning process. All of the parties involved including the wider arts bodies and the public at the engagement meetings, have arrived at the perfect solution for the scheme.”

