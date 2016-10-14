Freestyle aerial park Freedome opens its doors at Cheshire Oaks

FREEDOME, a freestyle aerial park, has opened its doors at Cheshire Oaks.

The park plays host new all-action activities alongside established Sky Zone features including Glow, which sees state of the art light installations illuminate the park at night and Warrior, a three-lane assault course and ultimate test of aerial skills.

The park will also feature Dodgeball, free jump courts, parkour areas and airbags for acrobatic jumps as well as special sessions for toddlers and fitness.

The first Freedome park in the UK is headed by Peter Brown, the brand’s managing director for the UK and Europe – who has spent the last 20 years working within the adventure activity industry.