Nicholas Crawshaw rape trial: Man accused of rapes says he’d never do such a thing

A MAN who is accused of the sexual assault and rape of eight women in Chester has said he would “never” abuse a woman.

Nicolas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street, Hoole, is accused of six counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration against eight different women between 2010 and 2012. The jury was told the case was a retrial.

Taking to the stand for his defence at Warrington Crown Court yesterday, Crawshaw told the jury he had “never” raped anyone.

He said many of the claims were invented and the other charges were cases of consensual sexual activity.

Crawshaw said his family moved from Uganda when he was eight and he went to Bishops’ High School in Boughton Heath.

He said he left school when he was 16 and went to college to study engineering. He was pursuing a career in football and played for the Chester City youth academy before moving on to Airbus and Saltney – but he injured his knee ligament in in 2013 which stopped his football career.

Crawshaw was asked about each complainant in turn. He said he did not know the first complainant who claims he sexually assaulted her twice while she was a schoolgirl at Bishops’ High once at his home and once in the school itself, and that the incidents did not happen.

He said he did not know the second complainant, who says she was raped in an alleyway in Boughton when she was a schoolgirl, and added the incident never happened.

Crawshaw said he was aware of “rumours” at the time that he had sexually assaulted someone but said they were not true.

He said: “I think it was rumours that have carried on too far and the police have approached her – the second complainant – so she had to stand by them.”

Crawshaw said he did not know the third complainant but might have gone to a party of hers.

She claims Crawshaw raped her in Grosvenor Park after they met in town. Crawshaw said it “never” happened.

He said she was probably making an allegation to support another complainant in the case.

The fourth complainant says Crawshaw sexually assaulted her the morning after a house party by grabbing her hand and putting it down his trousers. He said that he “never had any sexual contact with her”. SHe said that she was only making a complaint to support another complainant in the case.

Crawshaw admitted having sex with the fifth complainant but said it was consensual.

The woman claims she met Crawshaw outside of a house party to talk but she got cold. Crawshaw then offered to get her a jumper back at his house so they went but he ended up raping her in his bedroom. Crawshaw agreed he had met up with the woman but said that she had been “flirty” throughout the day via text message and denied offering her a jumper. He said she asked to go around to his house and when she did they stayed in the living room and talked.

He said after a short time she asked if he had a condom so he went upstairs to get one and they had sex in the living room.

Crawshaw said they had sex at her home on one occasion after this.

The sixth complainant claims that she was raped at a friend of Crawshaw’s house after she had been given a large amount of alcohol by Crawshaw.

She previously told the court she was there with her friend, Crawshaw and one of his friends. She said that after a while Crawshaw said they should give the other two some privacy.

She went downstairs for a drink but Crawshaw would not let her go back upstairs and tried to kiss her. Eventually he let her back upstairs but did not let her go back into the room with her friend in and he took her to another room and raped her.

Crawshaw agreed he had sex with the woman but only for a short period because something felt “sharp”. He said no alcohol was consumed that night and the pair did not go downstairs.

The seventh complainant claims that Crawshaw raped her in Grosvenor Park. Crawshaw said that this never took place but the pair had been in a casual “friends with benefits” relationship which had finished before the alleged incident.

The final complaint said she was raped by Crawshaw in the toilets at Cruise nightclub.

Crawshaw said he had only ever kissed the girl “maybe twice” but was not even in the nightclub on the night of the alleged incident.

He said he was packing as he was going to work with his father in Turkey the next day. He said a photograph of him which is allegedly from the night in question was taken at a later date.

