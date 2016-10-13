Archeological survey at Chester's Deanery Field reveals new Roman structures

AN ARCHEOLOGICAL survey of the soil under Deanery Field has revealed previously unknown Roman structures.

Results of a community archaeology project have discovered ‘tantalising’ new information about Roman Chester, with a series of previously unknown structures revealed with technology that allows archaeologists to ‘see’ beneath the soil without the need for excavation.

‘Waking the Legions’ was created and managed by award-winning heritage agency Big Heritage, and saw local Chester volunteers take part in a two-day geophysical survey in the Deanery Field, situated within the north east corner of the historic city walls.

To complement the survey, an exhibition was opened in the King Charles Tower in partnership with the Grosvenor Museum and Chester Cathedral, with Roman and medieval objects excavated from the field on display.

Deanery Field was once home to Roman barracks, with excavations in the 1920s and 1930s revealing a series of associated buildings.

Further work to the City Walls in the late 19th century uncovered many Roman tombstones, which are on display in the Grosvenor Museum.

This latest investigation used a range of geophysical techniques, including ground penetrating radar and magnetic survey.

The results clearly reveal sections of barrack blocks but a number of additional structures have also been revealed which may have been built after the Roman army left Chester in the early 5th century.

Dr Joanne Kirton, project manager for Big Heritage, said: “The results clearly show that there is plenty of surviving archaeology in the Deanery Field, which may not all be Roman.

“However, the most exciting result was the community engagement.

“We were amazed by the enthusiasm showed by volunteers, and the huge amount of visitors to the exhibition in such a short space of time.”

The project was given support from the Association of Roman Archaeology and from the Council for British Archaeology’s Mick Aston Archaeology Fund, set up in memory of the late Time Team archaeologist who died in 2015 to promote community led archaeology projects.

CBA director, Dr Mike Heyworth MBE, said “The Mick Aston Archaeology Fund was set up to encourage local community engagement with archaeological research projects.

“This project exemplifies this approach and it is very much in line with the Council for British Archaeology’s vision to encourage ‘Archaeology for All’.

“We look forward to hearing about further research on the site which clearly has the potential to reveal exciting new information about Roman Chester.”

To view the results of the survey visit www.bigheritage.co.uk or contact joanne.kirton@bigheritage.co.uk