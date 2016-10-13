Nuclear plant firefighters at Urenco's Capenhurst site in battle to save their jobs

FIREFIGHTERS at Urenco, the uranium enrichment plant, are being balloted over strike action after being told they will be made redundant.

The GMB is balloting its members working for Babcock Fire and Critical Services at the site in Capenhurst.

The firefighters provide a full response and rescue service at Urenco and are there to protect the community in the event of a fire or hazardous toxic release.

But the 25 workers at the site have now been told that the front line defence is no longer required and their jobs are being made redundant.

The company plans to interview them and offer some a new role on different terms and conditions – which the GMB says are significantly lower than before.

The GMB is now balloting on strike action with the deadline being Monday October 17.

GMB regional organiser Albie McGuigan said: “During the consultation process GMB was prepared to discuss any economic or business alternatives but the company has said the risk to jobs had now significantly increased and the workers would be made redundant in early November.

“GMB members will take industrial action if needs be. Firefighters at the site are dedicated to protecting the workers and the local community but they are now concerned for their jobs and futures.

“GMB members who were originally employees of British Nuclear Fuels Ltd have said they believe this is an opportunist attempt to destroy long standing agreements.

“Using the threat of redundancy to lower the terms and conditions for diligent workers like these is dishonest, unfair and shows complete contempt for workforce.”

Mr MuGuigan said there are plans to create 12-15 security jobs with fire marshal responsibilities but staff would be on reduced pay.

The GMB say the marshals would not be able to tackle balzes, perform rescues, enter confined spaces or use breathing apparatus and would only be able to contain incidents until Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the site.

As well as providing an emergency response, the firefighters also carry out daily checks to prevent incidents occuring.

Urenco spokesman Neil Fagan said: “Urenco UK Ltd, in line with its nuclear licence, conducts an annual review of safety and security for all areas of the business. The overall aim is to ensure that the incident response capability is effective and efficient against current and known future requirements.

“The results of the review have been communicated to Babcock International who supply fire and incident response teams at Capenhurst. Any proposals to changes in these services will be discussed in co-ordination with Babcock.”

Babcock have not commented.