Nicholas Crawshaw rape trial: Accused tells jury he’s heartless – but not a rapist

A CHESTER man accused of rape described himself as “a lad’s lad” and “heartless” – but denies ever having non-consensual sex.

Nicholas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street in Hoole, used the words during a police interview in response to allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the eight complainants.

He said he had slept with “a lot of women” when he was younger but could not put a figure on the exact number.

In the section of his interview, read out by prosecutor Simon Mills at Warrington Crown Court yesterday, he said: “I was a lad’s lad; a heartless p****. I’ve never loved no-one.”

Asked why the women would make up false allegations against him, he suggested they may have become annoyed that he didn’t pursue a relationship after sleeping with them.

Crawshaw denies six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two assaults by penetration against the eight complainants. The case is a retrial after a jury in February could not reach a conclusion.

The defendant is expected to take to the stand today following the conclusion of the prosecution case yesterday.

Readings from his police interviews revealed that Crawshaw did not trust the police and had no confidence they would investigate the allegations fairly on his behalf.

