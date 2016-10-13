Yobs smash cars in Ellesmere Port late night vandalism spree

YOBS went on a vandalism spree in Ellesmere Port, smashing car windows and the window of a house.

Police received reports of five incidents that took place on Lincoln Road, Ascot Drive and Chester Road, Great Sutton, between 8.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday night.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on the crimes, or who knows who the culprits are, to get in touch.

Inspector Chris Williams said: “This sort of behaviour is totally unacceptable; the individuals involved in these incidents have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage for no apparent reason other than personal gratification.

“Although these incidents occurred later in the evening, Chester Road is a busy road and I believe that there could have been people in the area at the time of the incident that may hold vital information.

"I urge anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact the team here at Ellesmere Port so the offender can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 984 of 12/10/2016. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.