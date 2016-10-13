Eight-year-old Flintshire girl issues video plea to 'killer' clowns terrorising the region

A SCHOOLGIRL took to the web to hit out at ‘killer’ clowns who have terrified people across the region.

Eight-year-old Amy Jones, of Lon Celyn in Connah’s Quay, warns people to stop dressing up as clowns and scaring the public in a video posted on the Leader’s Facebook page on Tuesday by her mother Melanie.

Mrs Jones, 45, said: “I picked her up from school (on Tuesday) and all she kept on about was the clown situation and how it affects peoples lives.

“She was very grown up about it to be honest, and I told her ‘keep those thoughts, I’m going to record you’.”

The pupil of Ysgol Caer Nant asked her mother to put the 90-second video on Facebook, and Mrs Jones posted it on the Leader’s page.

The controversial craze, which plays on people’s fears of creepy clowns, has arrived in Wrexham, Flintshire and Cheshire .

So-called ‘killer’ clowns have gained widespread attention on social media after they started appearing in America.

The craze involves dressing up as a clown and wielding fake weapons to scare innocent passers-by.

Incidents have been reported in Chester – although police stressed none had involved violence.

Clowns have also been spotted at Eagles Meadow in Wrexham and the Co-op in Mold.

Mrs Jones said she and her husband Mark, 37, were “very proud” of Amy for speaking out, and she had strong views on those who take part.

Amy said: “I think it’s very silly to be honest. Clowns should only be in one place and that’s the circus,” she said.

“There is enough bad things happening in our world without people running around dressed as clowns trying to give people heart attacks.”

