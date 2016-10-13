Horse rescued from ditch in Chester after fears it had been stolen

A HORSE had to be rescued from a ditch in Chester after it got stuck.

Friends of the animal's owners took to social media to appeal for any information on its whereabouts with fears mounting it had been stolen.

But the hapless creature was eventually discovered in the ditch and a fire engine and the animal rescue unit attended the scene at Parkgate Road, Saughall, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters pulled a horse out of water after it became stuck. The animal was in a ditch and the crews used ropes and lines to help the horse onto dry land.”