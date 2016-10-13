Martyn Tucker: Trial of jailed ex-Scoutmaster told of succession of sexual offences

A MAN from Chester told police how as a child he was raped by Martyn Tucker, a Scout master who also ran a canoe club in the city.

It happened during a trip to North Wales and he was then asked if he had enjoyed it.

He contacted North Wales Police to say he had been raped by Tucker on New Year’s Eve 1972 when he was just 12 years old.

He joined the canoeing club at Chester YMCA on the River Dee.

It was run by Tucker who invited him and some other boys including his brother to a cottage, which he believed was in the Ruthin area.

He was asked to stay behind and help clean up while other boys went for a walk and when told to get ready for bed he said Tucker and another man watched.

As he was about to get into his sleeping bag he was approached from behind by Tucker, who placed his arm across his chest before forcing him onto the floor.

Tucker put his arm across the back of his neck before saying to him: “It’s either you or your brother”.

Tucker threatened that if he told anyone his life would be in danger.

The victim was scared stiff and shouted out for help, but was held face down and raped for about 10 minutes.

Barrister Andrew Green, prosecuting at Mold Crown Court, said further victims of Tucker’s abuse had come forward since publicity surrounding his conviction.

One victim said he was about 10 or 11 in a Scout group at Leek, Staffordshire.

One of the Scout leaders was Tucker, then about 25 years old, and he was sexually abused by him three times.

When he told others what had happened, Tucker laughed it off saying he must have dreamt it.

Another victim said that in 1969 when he was 10 years old he joined the Scouts in Chester. They would canoe on the river and then have showers.

One day Tucker got into the showers with the rest of the boys, laughing and joking waving his manhood around.

On a camping trip somewhere in Flintshire, he recalled a game where there was some type of bar suspended from the ceiling of a building and Scouts hung from the bar by their legs.

They were then ordered to strip each other and swap clothes, including their underwear.

On the same trip he was told to strip, Tucker and another man covered him from head to toe in charcoal dust before leading him into woods where they hid him.

After the hide and seek game was over he was washed in an old tin bath and he was rigid with fear when they touched him.

On another trip Tucker told the Scouts that the best way to keep warm would be to strip naked and to get into the sleeping bags together.

Tucker then went from sleeping bag to sleeping bag rubbing the naked boys.

On another occasion Tucker pressed up against him in the darkness at night .

Another victim was nine to 11 when he was a member of the Bickerton Scout Group, near Malpas, and they went camping in North Wales.

Tucker was the assistant leader, went into his tent and told him that as he was the leader of his group he would have to sleep in his tent.

He unzipped his sleeping bag and placed his hand inside down to his groin area. The victim was petrified.

Another victim used to go to the youth club at the YMCA in Chester where Tucker was the canoe club instructor. He was abused on six occasions in the canoe shed.

The victim said he tried to forget about it but saw on the television that Tucker had been convicted of historical sexual offences against children and came forward.

One victim said in 1971, when he was 11 or possibly 12 years old, he joined Whitchurch Scout Group where Tucker was one of the leaders.

At that time Tucker worked at Fosters Menswear in the Shropshire town.

In the summer of 1972 he went on a canoeing trip and slept in his sleeping bag in his underwear. Tucker slept in the sleeping bag next to him and when he woke up in the night Tucker was abusing him. The victim was petrified

In October 1972 he went on a Scout organised caving trip to a farm in Pontybodkin, Flintshire and woke in the night to find Tucker abusing him.

In May 2014 he saw on the front page of a daily newspaper about Tucker being sentenced for historical sexual abuse.

He bought the paper before going home, where he broke down.

Another victim said when he was about 13 years old he joined the YMCA canoe club in Chester. Tucker was in charge and was always hanging around the showers talking to the boys, he said.

During a canoe trip to Abersoch, he was stung and when Tucker abused him in the night he said: “I was just checking your sting.”

The victim ran out of the tent and hid.

Another victim met Tucker when the defendant was a council housing officer.

He was about 12 to 13 when he started a sexual relationship with Tucker.

When he was about 14 Tucker took him to Bradford to pick up his friend Malcolm Gould. He was abused back at Tucker’s then home in North Wales.

Gould admitted that throughout his life he has been sexually attracted to young, immature males. He said he believed the victim was 18 at the time.