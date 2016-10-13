Ex-Scoutmaster given new 11-year jail term for more historic sex offences

FORMER Scoutmaster Martyn Tucker, previously jailed for 12 years for historic sex abuse, has received a fresh 11-year sentence.

A judge told Tucker, 70, that his “deviant and wholly reprehensible behaviour” occurred between the late 1960s and the early 1980s.

He said it was “a campaign of abuse offences of the vilest kind” and a breach of trust against very young, innocent boys.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court yesterday, told Tucker he was an offender of particular concern.

His licence on release would be extended by a year and it was up to the parole board to decide when he was safe to be freed.

He admitted 28 sexual offences, two of a particularly serious nature, against eight victims.

They came forward after extensive media publicity about his earlier jailing.

One man told how he bought a newspaper, saw Tucker had been jailed, and broke down and cried as what happened to him came flooding back.

In 2014 Tucker, of Sealand Road, Chester, admitted 24 offences against five other victims at Mold Crown Court and was jailed for 12 years.

The court heard he knew his day of judgement would come, particularly when the Jimmy Savile scandal came out.

He must register with the police as a sex offender for life.

Tucker worked for the former Alyn and Deeside and Delyn councils in Flintshire, before being employed as a legal executive dealing in social welfare issues for various Chester solicitors.

He was a Scouting leader for many years - including a period of time at Whitchurch Scout Group - but had not committed offences for 30 years when he came to be arrested in 2013.

Co-defendant Malcolm Gould, 69, a former deputy headmaster who had been living in retirement in Bulgaria but returned to the UK when an European arrest warrant was issued, admitted indecent assault on one of Tucker’s victims and was jailed for three years.

The court heard in 1981 Gould was jailed for three years at Chester Crown Court for sexual offences against boys when he ran a football team.