Steve Burr delighted by Jon McCarthy's success at Chester FC

STEVE BURR is delighted to see his old right hand man Jon McCarthy doing so well at Chester.

The Southport boss is pleased to see his former assistant manager making a success in the Chester hotseat after taking over the reins towards the end of last season.

The pair are now preparing to lock horns on Saturday when Southport face Chester at Haig Avenue in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

“I’ve been delighted to see Jon doing well at Chester because he is his own man and he always knows what he wants,” Burr said.

“I’ve not spoken to him since I arrived at Southport, but I know he has done really well of late and he is getting the best out of his team.

“You always need a bit of luck in football and sometimes life is very difficult, but Jon is a thorough professional and a very good coach which is slightly different to being a very good manager. I’m glad he is doing well because he was a good player for me and a good number two.

“I know how hard as a player Jon played for me and we’ll always be friends. He loves football and he is very honest and he was always a terrific player in my team.

“It was only a month ago when the team was struggling but he’s turned things round since then and all the hard work has triggered a good run from a team that are playing with plenty of confidence.“

Burr admitted he has fond memories of his time at Chester, particularly during an FA Cup run to the second round which concluded in a second round home replay defeat against Barnsley.

He added: “I knew that my time as Chester manager wouldn’t go on forever, but I enjoyed a lot of memorable times there.

“The FA Cup at this level means so much because it can provide that little bit of magic. I’ll always remember the cup run we had at Chester and I know how much the Chester fans enjoy the competition after seeing the smiles on their faces during our victories against Stockport County and Southend United, and the terrific support the team received in the two ties against Barnsley.

“I made a lot of good friends while I was at Chester and I’m looking forward to saying hello to them.

“But when results started to go wrong for me at Chester I knew there was always the chance that I’d lose my job.

“I’m really looking forward to Saturday’s match and seeing a lot of familiar faces.

“Southport v Chester was the first tie drawn out of the hat and I’ve lost count of the times I’ve been drawn against former clubs in the FA Cup while I was at Kidderminster and Nuneaton. But there’s no doubt that our match was the highlight of the draw.”

Burr admits he faces a difficult task at Southport who are rooted to the foot of the National League table after pocketing just three wins from 15 matches.

He said: “I’m now at Southport which is a smashing club with some smashing people and I know the size of the task I face and I’m confident that I can turn things round.

“I know how much confidence the players would gain from an FA Cup win and a good run in the competition. I’ve got the support of the chairman at Southport and the board.”