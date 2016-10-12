Chester fake penis sex offender Gayle Newland is released after judges quash conviction

A WOMAN jailed after being accused of impersonating a man to trick her female friend into sex has won a challenge against her conviction.

Gayle Newland, 26, of Willaston, Cheshire, faces a new trial following a ruling by three Court of Appeal judges in London.

Newland, who watched proceedings via video link from prison, wept as Lady Justice Hallett, sitting with Mr Justice King and Mr Justice Dove, announced their decision and released her on bail.

She was convicted by a jury of three counts of sexual assault at Chester Crown Court last year and sentenced to eight years in November.

Her lawyer argued on Wednesday that her conviction was "unsafe".

The appeal judges allowed her appeal and quashed her conviction following criticism of the trial judge's summing up.