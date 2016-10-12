Duke of Westminster memorial service to be held at Chester Cathedral

A MEMORIAL service will take place at Chester Cathedral in honour of the Duke of Westminster, who died this summer.

Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor suffered a heart attack, aged 64, on August 9 while walking at his Abbeystead estate near Lancaster.

A private funeral service took place at his ancestral home of Eaton Hall, Eccleston, but details of larger service to commemorate his life have now been unveiled.

The service will take place at Chester Cathedral from 2pm on Monday, November 28, according to notices placed in The Times and Telegraph.

Invitations to attend will be sent out, but people can also apply for a place at the private event, explaining their connection to the late duke.

At the time of his death, tributes flooded in for the billionaire landowner, who was a close friend of the Royal Family and described as a “true champion of Chester”.

A spokesman for the family said: “He was a passionate country man, committed soldier, an excellent shot, a true entrepreneur and, importantly, he went out of his way to be courteous and humorous with all people, regardless of status or wealth.

“Distinctly down-to-earth, the Duke of Westminster was rarely seen without a Diet Coke and a cigarette (later electric).

“Not much of a sleeper, one might expect emails from him at any hour of the night and an average week would see him up and down from home in Chester to London and all over the world to visit soldiers, businesses, charities and rural estates while representing and promoting numerous organisations.”

The landowner was worth about 10.8 billion dollars (£8.3 billion), according to Forbes, making him the 68th richest person in the world, and third in the UK.

He owned 190 acres in Belgravia, adjacent to Buckingham Palace and one of London’s most expensive areas, as well as thousands of acres in Scotland and Spain.

The family’s land includes the 11,500 acre Eaton Estate just outside Chester and the 1,800 acre Halkyn Estate in Flintshire.

Entry to the Cathedral service will be by ticket only.

Anyone wishing to attend and who has not already received notification should write, explaining their connection to the late Duke and enclosing full contact details including email address, either by email to memorial.service@grosvenor.com or by post to Memorial Service, Eaton Estate Office, Eccleston, Chester CH4 9ET.

You should include your full name as it appears on your passport as guests will be subjected to searches on the day.

All applications for tickets will be subject to a vetting check, and as such your application is viewed as consent for this check to be undertaken by Cheshire Constabulary.

Applications must be received by Monday, October 24 and applicants will be advised whether they are successful or not by Monday, November 14.

Donations in the Duke’s memory may be made at www.thednrc.org.uk