Tearful teenager, 18, jailed for possessing knives and saw in her car in Chester

A TEARFUL teenager was jailed for 26 weeks after she was found with two kitchen knives and a saw in the footwell of a car in Chester.

Milly McGreavy, 18, said the weapons were for her own protection as she suffered from paranoia and other mental health issues following an abusive relationship.

But West Cheshire magistrates said the offence was so serious that immediate custody was unavoidable and sentenced her to just over six months behind bars.

McGreavy burst into tears and told her mother ‘I love you’ as custody officers handcuffed her and led her from the dock yesterday.

The court had heard that McGreavy and a man had been stopped by police officers on Wrexham Road, near the Nuffield Health site, on September 13.

The two had been taking it in turns to drive, despite the fact McGreavy had no relevant licence or insurance.

When officers questioned them they noticed a jacket in the footwell which was wrapped around two kitchen knives and a hand saw. She was then arrested for three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, as well as motoring offences.

Guy Dodd, defending, said: “She took them out for her own protection, which is an indication of the paranoia she was suffering at this particular time.

“She was in an abusive and violent relationship for a two year period.”

McGreavy, of Launceston Close, Winsford, admitted having taken a drug, ‘whizz’, the night before, and was said to be a regular substance abuser.

Mr Dodd added: “She comes from a good family home and her family are very concerned about her recent behaviour.”

Rob Youds, prosecuting, also outlined an earlier offence of criminal damage on August 21 when McGready threw two paving slabs and a brick at a woman’s window in Winsford.

The woman, a friend of McGreavy’s partner at the time, had caught her in bed with another man and confronted her about it.

In police interview McGreavy accepted she had been to the woman’s house and caused the damage, although she could not remember the incident as she had taken a cocktail of alcohol, cocaine and prescription drugs.

Mr Dodd added: “Although she can give no clear explanation for her behaviour she has been open and honest with the agencies and accepts full responsibility for her actions.”

He urged magistrates to suspend any prison sentence, saying the defendant would not cope well in prison as she is vulnerable and has ‘significant’ mental health issues.

But the magistrates said a drug habit was no excuse and ordered that she be jailed immediately. She was also told to pay £200 in compensation for the broken windows and a £115 victim surcharge.