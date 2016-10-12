Man jailed for two years over fraudulent sale of Helsby Arms pub

A MAN has been jailed for two years after admitting the fraudulent sale of a pub which cost a man his home and lifesavings.

Stephen Thomas Currie, of the Meadows, Little Neston, was sent down at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to fraud.

Currie made false representations over the sale of the Helsby Arms pub, now The Hornsmill on Chester Road, Hapsford, near Helsby.

The court heard how Currie, 56, altered VAT documents with the intention of making a gain from the sale of the Helsby Arms, which he owned.

His victim, a 54 year-old-man from Chester, bought the pub in the belief that it was a viable, profitable business, when it was not.

He invested the sale of his house to buy the business and, as a result of Currie’s dishonesty, lost his lifesavings and family home.

Det Con Robert Snasdell, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Economic Crime Unit, said after the hearing: “I am delighted that at the end of a lengthy investigation some justice has been achieved for the victim who has lost everything at the hands of this fraudster.

“This result shows exploiting your position within a business in order to commit fraud will never have beneficial results.

“His sentence should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that at Cheshire Constabulary we will utilise all resources at our disposal to ensure you are brought to justice.”