MORE than 2,000 students lined the streets in Chester for an annual ‘takeover’ event.

Eager new students arriving from across the country to study at the University of Chester queued to get their hands on bargains at the Grosvenor Shopping Centre. Both freshers and existing students enjoyed exclusive discounts from the centre’s retailers, including Topshop, TK Maxx, Dorothy Perkins and Schuh.

The event, which was themed ‘Stay Fashion Fresh’, included a large bath filled with rubber ducks for a ‘hook a duck’ themed game in aid of the centre’s chosen charity of the year, Claire House Hospice, with prizes for contestants.

Julie Webb, the Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s manager, said: “Once again the student takeover was a massive success. More students than ever joined us for a fun packed evening of activities and shopping.

“We love being able to welcome new students to the area and help them settle in to Chester.”

A ‘Fashion Fresh’ photo booth captured moments from the event and students also enjoyed food and drink from Urbano 32 and Burger Shed, both based on Bridge Street.

Capital FM provided entertainment with a live DJ and giant ‘beer pong’ with local breakfast presenter Ben Sheppard having custard pies thrown in his face to raise funds for charity.

For more information on upcoming activity visit http://www.thegrosvenorcentre.co.uk