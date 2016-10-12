Chester man racially abused woman he met on social networking site

A MAN who bombarded a Chester woman he met online with racially abusive calls and messages has been sentenced.

Dana Hassan, 25, left his victim so shaken that she now doesn’t feel safe going out alone and has contemplated taking her own life.

He met the woman on social networking site Tagged, before taking her out on a date in Chester and later taking her to a hotel in 2012. Following their meeting the woman told him she did not want any further contact.

And that is when Hassan’s tirade began, Chester Magistrates Court heard.

At a hearing, prosecutor Alan Currums told the court how Hassan continued to contact the woman via Facebook and Tagged and had made further contact in 2014.

Most recently in July this year Hassan, from Waterloo Road, Cheetham, Manchester, bombarded her with a series of phone calls, some made throughout the night on a private number. Just a few days after the flurry of calls, the woman blocked all calls to her phone.

Mr Currums told the court that on July 16, Hassan Facebook messaged her in a ‘threatening and abusive way’.

The woman gave a statement to police in July after she received continuous abusive messages via Whatsapp. “She made a second statement in August, where between the 11th and 19th he made 19 calls from an unknown number,” said Mr Currums.

“She answered five calls which she recorded and in which she asked Mr Hassan to stop calling her, but the defendent then messaged her calling her an ugly b***h.”

Hassan pleaded guilty to a charge of racially aggravated harassment without violence and appeared in court following the preparation of a pre-sentence report. He was not represented by a solicitor.

Hassan, who works in a barbershop in Manchester, said:

“I understand the report and I understand what is happening.

“I’m very sorry.”

Chairman Miss Waldron said that due to the racial aspect of the charge the sentenced crossed the custody threshold, but it would be suspended due to previous good character.

Hassan was handed a 12 week prison sentence suspended for two years, with a requirement to undertake emotional management training and £250 compensation to the victim. He was also ordered to pay £85 in fees, a £115 victim surcharge and a restraining order to not contact the victim for five years.

Miss Waldron said: “If you do make any contact with the complainant, you could go to prison.”