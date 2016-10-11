More than 40 incidents involving evil clowns reported in less than a week in Cheshire

PRANKSTERS dressed as evil clowns have been terrorising people around Chester with more than 40 incidents reported in just five days.

Cheshire Police stressed the majority did not involve weapons and there have been no reports of violence.

But senior officers have warned jokers that intimidating children and vulnerable people could be classed as a criminal offence.

One distraught mum described how her young son and two of his friends were left shaking with fear after being chased by a clown in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port.

She wrote on Facebook: “My son is 10 and is now absolutely petrified of going out! His friend's dad has gone to see if he could spot this clown with no luck. Its absolutely horrible seeing my son and two of his friends standing shaking afraid of playing at a communal park!”

The evil clown craze has been sweeping the USA and is now spreading across the UK with numerous incidents recorded.

Superintendent Bill Dutton, of Cheshire Police, said: “Intimidating behaviour is totally unacceptable and while we appreciate Hallowe’en is just a short time away, scaring people – especially children and vulnerable people – in this way could constitute an offence.

“I urge anyone who sees suspicious activity, or has been intimidated or upset by this behaviour, should call Cheshire Police immediately on 101.”

Many people have a genuine fear of clowns – a condition called coulrophobia that reportedly soared in the 1980s after the release of horror writer Stephen King's novel It.

The book featured an evil clown named Pennywise which preyed on children and hid in the sewer system.

Fancy dress store owners in the city have reported varying reactions from customers to the craze.

One employee told the Leader that people were being put off buying the clown masks for fear of being arrested by over-eager police officers.

Chris Rothery, whose partner runs Franky's in Chester Market, said: “People have been coming in saying they won't buy them because they're worried they'll be arrested. It's not good for business.

“I think the police warning is an overreaction really. It's just a bit of fun.”

However, just around the corner in the same market, Jane Hall, of Balloon Craft and Party Times, said she had sold four evil clown masks on Saturday and the craze had been good for business.

She said: “They're always good sellers, especially this close to Hallowe'en, but they're definitely in demand now.”

Pointing out a variety of creepy clown and jester masks, she said she had come across a lot of people who are scared of clowns, including her own daughter, Leah.

“She absolutely hates clowns,” Mrs Hall said. “She encountered one recently and couldn't get away fast enough, and she's 18 years old!”

She added: “The media have made a big thing of it but I don't think there's any real harm in it. They can be quite scary though and is suppose if people are wearing them to commit crimes you wouldn't know who they are.”

A spokesman for the county's police force said: “We are aware of the current trend in America of people dressing up as clowns which has reached the UK and received some publicity in the media.

“Officers in Cheshire are warning that intimidating behaviour is not acceptable following a number of incidents involving people dressed as clowns.

“Over the past five days the force has received more than 40 reports of incidents relating to people dressed as clowns. Of the incidents reported in Cheshire the majority have not involved any weapons and there have been no reports of any violence.”