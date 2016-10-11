Cut the jokes about new Chester bus station’s grass roof!

A GRASS roof on Chester’s new bus interchange will not need to be mowed, the council has stressed.

The news will come as a relief to Cheshire West and Chester Council’s grounds maintenance team – and will also address jibes flying around on social media.

People had been airing their views on the new ‘living roof’ on Facebook and Twitter since contractors began laying turf on the £13.5m facility at Gorse Stacks in recent weeks.

One man posted photos and wrote ‘New Chester bus station. Grass roof!? Who’s cutting that?’, prompting another to respond: “Whoever does it they’ll need a ‘FLY-MO’!”

Another resident tweeted: “New Bus Station in Chester being built with a GRASS roof. How will they get a mower up there?”

Some have even joked that mountain goats or sheep could be used to keep the grass down to an acceptable level.

However, a spokesman for Cheshire West and Chester Council said the grass roof was very low maintenance and did not require traditional mowing.

He said: “As a general guide, it is recommended that maintenance be carried out two or three times in the first year and once or twice in each subsequent year but this depends on the type of system installed and the rate of plant cover.

“Extensive type green roofs are low maintenance. Once established they will not require irrigation and will continue to develop to create a self-sustaining plant community on the roof that will also provide habitat for invertebrate and bird species. Maintenance includes dead heading of flowers (dead flowers will eventually degrade but the heads may be removed in late summer or early autumn if required); checking that the correct levels of nutrients are present; the acidity of the soil is right and that the drainage of the roof is functioning correctly.

“The sedum and other species planted at the time of installation are well adapted to life on the roof and quickly become established.”

The grass roof has also proved a hit with some social media users. One said on Facebook: “I’m intrigued to see the finished building, liking it so far.” And another added: “I am actually loving this.”

Work began on site in October 2015 and is due to be completed in early February 2017 before opening to the public in early March.