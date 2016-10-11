Nicholas Crawshaw rape trial: Woman raped in nightclub toilet, trial told

A CHESTER man raped a woman in a nightclub toilet, a jury has been told.

Nicholas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street, Hoole, is on trial at Warrington Crown Court for six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two assault by penetration against eight different women between 2010 and 2012.

The case is a retrial after a jury in February couldn’t reach a conclusion on the case.

Yesterday, the seventh witness in the trial told the jury Crawshaw raped her in an alleyway in Boughton when she was under 16.

She said she had been with friends that day and Crawshaw had met up with her and another girl before they all walked back to the girl’s house.

The witness said that on the way to the house Crawshaw put his arms around her as they walked.

She said when they got to the girl’s house she went inside and Crawshaw and the complainant stayed outside and kissed.

The complainant then went inside and told her friend and then went back outside and got Crawshaw’s number before going back inside again.

She said Crawshaw then sent her a

text asking her to go outside again and she did.

The complainant said when she got outside he said he needed to meet a friend nearby and asked if she wanted to come with him.

She agreed and said the pair then ran down the road and into an alleyway and when they got there they stopped.

The complainant said that she asked “where are your friends?”, but Crawshaw didn’t answer.

He then pushed her to the ground and raped her.

She said she managed to push him off after about 10 seconds and ran back to her friend’s house.

The court heard that when she got back to her friend’s house where she was staying, she told her friend she had sex with Crawshaw and he was “forceful”.

She said: “I was shocked and confused. I thought he was my friend.”

She also spoke to another friend about it, who then disclosed that Crawshaw had sexually assaulted her.

The next witness to take to the stand was the complainant’s friend.

She told the court the complainant had said she was going to “meet Nick” when she was at her house and that she offered her a condom to take, which she did.

The witness told the court she couldn’t remember whether the complainant had told her later she had sex with Crawshaw.

Crawshaw denies this ever took place.

The final complainant in the case told the court she was pulled into the disabled toilet at Cruise nightclub and raped by Crawshaw.

The woman told the court she had gone on a night out with friends and bumped into Crawshaw, who she knew as an acquaintance.

She said she couldn’t remember much about the evening as it was in 2012 and she was “drunk”.

The jury also heard she remembered talking to Crawshaw near to the disabled toilets and when a person came out of them he pulled her into them.

She said it was all a “blur” but remembered Crawshaw turning her around and raping her on the floor and that it “hurt”.

The witness said the next thing she remembered was sitting on the floor in “shock” with Crawshaw telling her to get up.

She said: “I remember thinking that when the door opens he doesn’t want me to look really drunk. I just remember thinking it wasn’t right.”

The witness said she then met up with her friends outside the club and went home and told them that she had sex with Crawshaw in a toilet.

Crawshaw says he wasn’t in the club that evening.

