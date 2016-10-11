£158,000 makeover to transform Chester pub into community hub

A PUB in Chester is to undergo a £158,000 makeover as part of its transformation into a community hub.

Work will begin on Monday at the Chichester Arms, known as The Chi, in Garden Lane.

It is managed by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and local licensee Jackie Speed, who runs The Cherry Orchard, a community pub in Boughton.

The pub will be closed for five weeks, opening in mid-November as a ‘community local and cultural hub’ with eight new jobs being created.

Changes to the pub will include the introduction of all-day food and barista style coffee. Music and arts will feature heavily, which bosses say will ensure it has a ‘broad appeal among local residents as well as students and workers at the university.

Funds are being spent on a complete overhaul of the pub, including opening up the interior to create a large airy room with stage and PA system for session music, open mic nights and pop-up theatre sessions and a bar and dining area with seating for 44.

A new kitchen is being installed to enable the pub to offer food for the first time, which will include lazy brunches on Saturday and Sunday with seasonal cocktails.

Outside there will be festoon garland lights and four large all-weather cabanas each seating eight people, which customers can book for private entertaining.

Jackie said: “I’m really excited at the prospect of The Chi becoming a cultural hub in the area, showcasing local talent, and adding to the investment in culture in the area.

“As well as live bands and theatre, I hope book clubs will use The Chi and that local artists will exhibit their art in the pub. I want the pub to have a relaxed welcoming feel but also remain true to the community including showing live sport.”

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs & Bars, added: “Jackie is an experienced publican. She’s done a great job creating a great local at The Cherry Orchard and will I am sure make a success of turning the Chichester Arms into a creative hotspot.

“Heineken is a passionate supporter of the great British pub and is investing in pubs like the Chichester Arms to help deliver excellent quality, attract customers and thrive at the heart of their communities.”