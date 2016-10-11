Innovative project will help bring Chester's amphitheatre ‘back to life’

CHESTER’S amphitheatre will be ‘brought to life’ thanks to a grant worth thousands of pounds.

The city is one of 12 in England to be awarded a share of £250,000 to develop an innovative reality project to promote its heritage and increase its appeal with younger audiences.

Augmented reality sees graphics and sounds projected into the real world, blurring the lines between what is real and what is computer-generated.

Video game hit Pokemon Go is the classic example of the new technology, and sees players use their camera phones to hunt virtual creatures in the real world.

Details of how the experience of visiting the amphitheatre will be enhanced have not yet been revealed, but Marketing Cheshire is now exploring the options.

A virtual tour of the site could go some way to appeasing campaigners who have so far failed in their drive to have the entire site excavated.

Nicola Said, head of digital and funding at Marketing Cheshire, which will be delivering Chester’s project, said: “This is an exciting and innovative project that will enable us to bring Chester’s amphitheatre to life in new ways, supporting our aim to reach new audiences and showcase the city’s iconic heritage.”

The project is one of a number of projects to receive funding from the £40 million Discover England Fund, administered by VisitEngland. The fund is a central government funded programme of activity, supported by match funding by partners in the public and private sectors.

Its aim is to ensure England stays competitive in the rapidly growing global tourism industry by offering world-class English tourism products to the right customers at the right time.

The project will use technology to bring heritage to life and develop new content that will increase the appeal of England’s heritage with the under-35 market in the US.

Each of the 12 heritage sites and experiences will be interpreted using techniques such as augmented reality.

This new content will be turned into a set of tools for the travel trade helping them to sell and showcase the breadth and quality of England’s heritage.

Distribution of the products will be through online travel agencies, trade partners, the app store, and direct to consumers booking breaks in any of the destinations.

Visit England chief executive Sally Balcombe, said: “We had an exceptionally high number of submissions far outweighing the allocated funding available and following a rigorous applications process we are delighted to work closely with those excellent winners on building world-class ‘bookable’ tourism products showcasing the best of England to international and domestic visitors.”

“This is a great way for the project to showcase their inspirational heritage offer, harnessing the power of technology to capture the imagination of a new market.”

The Heritage Cities project builds on Cheshire’s success last month in being chosen as one of five UK tourism destinations to receive a portion of £240,000 to develop its gardens and gourmet experience for European and USA visitors.