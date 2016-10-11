Family pays tribute to victim of Ellesmere Port oil tanker crash

THE family of an oil tanker driver who died following a crash near the Stanlow refinery have spoken of their devastation.

Stephen Crosbie-Fawcett, 40, of Leigh, Greater Manchester, was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital after his vehicle collided with a second tanker on Oil Sites Road, Ellesmere Port, at about 1pm on Thursday.

North West Ambulance Service said Mr Crosbie-Fawcett had suffered a cardiac arrest either before or after the impact, which left him with serious injuries. He died later in hospital.

His family said: “On Thursday, October 6 our lives have been changed forever by the devastating incident that so cruelly took Stephen from us.

“Words will never be able to express how much Stephen meant to each and everyone of his family and friends and he will be so sadly missed by us all.

“While we try and come to terms with what has happened we ask our privacy is observed at this time.”

Mr Crosbie-Fawcett did not work for Essar, but a company spokesman said news of the tragedy had reached staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the tanker driver at this very sad time,” he said.

Firefighters worked through the night to clean up 7,000 litres of petrol that spilled onto the road following the collision.

Oil Sites Road remained closed on Friday morning while the potentially dangerous operation was under way. Diversions were put in place and Cheshire West and Chester Council took charge of the roads situation.

Large amounts of foam were used on the spill and fuel left in the damaged tanker was carefully decanted.

The undamaged tanker was removed from the scene and specialist paramedics, trained to work in hazardous situations, were on hand in the case of an emergency.