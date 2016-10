A CRASH between a lorry and a car on the A55 near the Posthouse Roundabout is causing delays for motorists.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.20pm and the HGV and Vauxhall Corsa have now been moved off the road. There are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said the road is now clear but there could still be congestion in the area. All lanes are said to be open.