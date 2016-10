COMMUTERS faced long delays after a collision on M56.

Cheshire Police blocked the eastbound carriage way shortly after 7am, following a two car collision between junctions 11 and 12.

The road closure saw long queues of traffic both on the motorway and at junctions coming onto the carriageway.

A spokesman said: “The traffic was released at about 7.45am.

“No injuries were reported at the scene.”

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that it did not attend.