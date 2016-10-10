Nicolas Crawshaw rape trial: Witness tells jury she was pinned down and raped

A CHESTER man held a woman’s arm behind her back to rape her, a court has heard.

Nicolas Crawshaw, 23, of West Street, Hoole, is on trial at Warrington Crown Court for six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two assault by penetrations against eight different women between 2010 and 2012.

The case is a retrial after a jury in February couldn’t reach a conclusion.

The fifth witness in the trial told the court on Friday that she was raped by Crawshaw after visiting a friend’s house.

She said she went to a party at a male friend’s house with a female friend but when she got there it was just the three of them and Crawshaw.

They were drinking vodka and Crawshaw touched her on the arm and said they should give the other two friends some privacy.

She went downstairs for a drink and Crawshaw followed and tried to put his arms around her from behind, she said.

The complainant said she “laughed him off” and then tried to go back upstairs to her friend. Crawshaw, however, blocked her path and kissed her. She didn’t kiss back and asked “What are you doing?” which made him angry.

He let her go up the stairs but he stopped her going back into the room with her two friends, saying they needed more time.

Crawshaw then took her hand and took her to another room and pushed her on to the bed. She said that she went “really dizzy” and she “couldn’t really see anything”.

Someone opened the door and she heard Crawshaw shout “**** off”. She said at this point she looked down to see Crawshaw raping her.

After she had got up from the bed she turned around and saw there was blood on the bed, she said.

She then went back into the room with her two friends and asked to leave. She left with her female friend and told her on the way home Crawshaw had been “forceful” with her.

She said: “I told her he had been forceful and I didn’t really understand what happened. I shut down and didn’t really want to speak much more.

“I remember trying to think how it got to that point because I wasn’t sure whether I had done something to give him the impression.”

She told the court she came forward after seeing the press coverage of the first trial in February.

She added: “I always thought something wasn’t right about that night but because my mind was failing on me I couldn’t specifically say why. I felt guilty as well because I saw the timescale and some were after me. I thought I should have said something sooner.”

Mark Le Brocq, defending, asked her if the sex was consensual but had to stop as it was “uncomfortable”. She replied: “No”.

The court then heard from the female friend who had been in the house that night.

She said when the complainant returned from being alone in a room with Crawshaw she “looked scared” and later told her that he had been “forceful” and “knew that it wasn’t right”.

She said: “She told me she had been pinned down on the bed by her hands and she was saying no. She was shaken up.”

The court then heard from the man whose house they had been in. He said he walked in on Crawshaw and the woman having sex but only “opened and shut the door briefly”.

He said that he didn’t see anything which worried him.

He was then asked about another complainant who is yet to give evidence.

He was asked about a photo in Cruise nightclub with him and Crawshaw at a Monster Munch themed party.

Crawshaw denies being in the club that night but the man said he didn’t remember it but the picture shows he was there.

He was then asked about a part of his witness statement that had been crossed out which said he remembered “monster munch flying across the room” at the party. The man said the police had mistakenly put this in his statement and he had asked for it to be removed.

He said he spoke about it with Crawshaw but denied when asked by prosecutor, Simon Mills that Crawshaw had asked him to change his version of events.

A sixth complainant in the case told the court she had arranged to meet up with Crawshaw in Grosvenor Park for a chat. They had both recently broken up with their partners and she said they spent an hour talking before they sat on a bench.

Crawshaw then said “the best way to get over someone is to get with someone else” and he started trying to kiss her.

She said she wanted to get back with her boyfriend and didn’t kiss him but then he tried again and she did kiss him briefly but then said ‘no’ and stopped. She said he tried to kiss her again and put his hand down her trousers and sexually assaulted her.

She said that she jumped up and said she wanted to leave. Crawshaw apologised.

Crawshaw then suggested going behind a bush as you could see his house from there.

The woman agreed but said: “He grabbed me and tried to kiss me again and put his hand down the front of my trousers. I tried to run back and he grabbed my arm and held me back. He pulled down my trousers and pulled his down as well. I was shouting for him to stop it. He didn’t. He was holding my arm behind my back.

“After he said: ‘Don’t tell anyone about this’.”

The woman said that she had told two friends, including another complainant in the case, but didn’t go to the police because she “didn’t think anyone would believe me”.

Mr Le Brocq asked if and she the other woman put a story together about Crwshaw. She said: “That’s not true”.

PROCEEDING