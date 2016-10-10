It’s showtime at University of Chester with cultural cocktail

DRAMA, dance and music will come together for three productions hosted by the University of Chester.

The events, organised by the Department of Performing Arts, will be held at the Kingsway Campus this term and will be open to the public.

Seven Petticoats will be performed on Wednesday, October 26, at 8pm. Judita Vivas delivers an intimate and deeply moving one-woman show, devised in response to the life and work of Mary Wollstonecraft – the late 18th century British thinker, writer, pioneering feminist and radical.

The play grapples with the idea that a strong and inspirational woman like Wollstonecraft exists in-between the iconic figure and the marginalized loner living on the edge of rationality and society.

A spokesman for the university said: “This is not a historically or biographically accurate account, but a powerful performance, that combines physical intensity and elegance, a cyberpunk aesthetic, humour and tragedy, quirky character work and sweeping romanticism.

“It embodies the lives of multiple women – real, surreal, mythical, historical and imaginary – and focuses on a universal idea of a vindication of the right to be a woman.”

Tickets are £10 (£5 for students) and the performance will take place in Room CKW007 at Kingsway Campus.

The Fallen Angels Dance Theatre will perform Upon Awakening on Wednesday, November 9 at 7.30pm.

It is a portrayal of fragmented stories of lost souls who are searching, not knowing what they are looking for.

Their experience is described as it relates to the audience: “Broken and smashed to pieces, you need to be lost to be found. But are we all searching for something, someone, somewhere? Brick walls appear and you have to believe and walk through them.

“Within the darkness I’m not alone. Through the cracks I see glimmers of hope appearing, twists and turns of a different kind. I am lifted and free.”

Tickets are £8 (£5 for students) and it will take place in CKW005 at the Kingsway Campus.

The third evening features Farucchio Peru is Extraordinaire, performed by Teatro Pomodoro. Is he an extraordinary man in ordinary times, or a very ordinary man in extraordinarily absurd times? A self-proclaimed ‘showman’ – and highly skilled in the art of deluding himself with visions of grandeur – Farucchio Peru is an enigma wrapped in an ego and with an unpronounceable name.

What does he want? What does he mean? Is there anything Farucchio Peru cannot do? He thinks not. But he is mistaken.

This one-man clown show uses dance, live music and a little surreal absurdity.

Farucchio Peru is Extraordinaire will be performed in Room CKW007 at the Kingsway Campus on Wednesday, November 16, at 8pm. Tickets are £10 (£5 students).

All are welcome to the shows. Tickets are available at www.kingswaytheatre.co.uk