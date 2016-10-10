Pupils at Chester school ditch pens for a hands-on day of learning

YOUNGSTERS at a Chester school got to put their pens down for a day as part of Dyslexia Awareness Week.

Teachers and staff at Highfield Community Primary School in Blacon arranged a host of fun and educational activities for ‘No Pen Day Wednesday’.

The day was part of their ongoing commitment to being a dyslexia-friendly school, for which they received an award in July.

Vic Wall, teacher and the school’s SENCO (special educational needs coordinator), said activities included lots of speech, multi-sensory learning and hands-on fun. She said: “This is the second year we’ve done this and I’m really proud of our work to become a dyslexia-friendly school.

“The children all had great fun. One boy said it was like Toy Day but they were also learning!”

All staff at the school have undergone training to help pupils with dyslexia and other educational needs. There are also specialist resources and a full-time speech and language therapist.

l Dyslexia is a common learning difficulty that can cause problems with reading, writing and spelling, according to the NHS.

Unlike a learning disability, intelligence is not affected. It is estimated up to one in 10 to 20 people in the UK has some degree of dyslexia.